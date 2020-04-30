Homestreet Inc Shares Up 5.4% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (HMST)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Homestreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) on April 9th, 2020 at $24.45. In approximately 3 weeks, Homestreet Inc has returned 5.42% as of today's recent price of $25.77.

Over the past year, Homestreet Inc has traded in a range of $18.44 to $34.40 and is now at $25.77, 40% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.6%.

HomeStreet, Inc. operates as a diversified financial services company serving customers primarily in the western United States, including Hawaii. The Company principally engaged in commercial lending, commercial and consumer retail banking, and real estate lending.

