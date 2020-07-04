Homestreet Inc Down 30.4% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (HMST)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Homestreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) on January 28th, 2020 at $31.86. In approximately 2 months, Homestreet Inc has returned 30.35% as of today's recent price of $22.19.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Homestreet Inc have traded between a low of $18.44 and a high of $34.40 and are now at $22.19, which is 20% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.5%.

HomeStreet, Inc. operates as a diversified financial services company serving customers primarily in the western United States, including Hawaii. The Company principally engaged in commercial lending, commercial and consumer retail banking, and real estate lending.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Homestreet Inc.

Log in and add Homestreet Inc (HMST) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.