Home Bancshares Shares Down 33.9% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (HOMB)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) on February 25th, 2020 at $18.63. In approximately 1 month, Home Bancshares has returned 33.94% as of today's recent price of $12.31.

Home Bancshares share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $21.04 and a 52-week low of $9.71 and are now trading 27% above that low price at $12.31 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4.9% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.9%.

Home BancShares Inc. is a bank holding company whose subsidiaries provide a range of commercial and retail banking services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals and municipalities. The Banks serve central Arkansas, and the Florida Keys and southwestern Florida.

