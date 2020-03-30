Home Bancorp Inc Down 37.7% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (HBCP)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Home Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBCP) on October 3rd, 2019 at $37.74. In approximately 6 months, Home Bancorp Inc has returned 37.71% as of today's recent price of $23.51.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Home Bancorp Inc have traded between a low of $18.57 and a high of $40.80 and are now at $23.51, which is 27% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.9%.

Home Bancorp Inc. is a federally chartered mutual savings bank. The Bank offers a variety of deposit and loan products, primarily to individuals, families, and small to mid-sized businesses.

