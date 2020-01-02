Hologic Inc (HOLX)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Hologic Inc (NASDAQ:HOLX) on November 21st, 2019 at $49.19. In approximately 2 months, Hologic Inc has returned 8.80% as of today's recent price of $53.52.

Hologic Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $55.16 and the current low of $0.00 and are currently at $0.00 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.36% higher and 1.43% higher over the past week, respectively.

Hologic, Inc. is a developer, manufacturer, and supplier of premium diagnostic products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products. The Company's core business units focus on diagnostics, breast health, GYN surgical, and skeletal health.

