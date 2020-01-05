Hollyfrontier Co Shares Up 28.3% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (HFC)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Hollyfrontier Co (NYSE:HFC) on March 26th, 2020 at $23.90. In approximately 1 month, Hollyfrontier Co has returned 28.33% as of today's recent price of $30.67.

Hollyfrontier Co share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $58.88 and a 52-week low of $18.48 and are now trading 66% above that low price at $30.67 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.73% lower and 3.24% lower over the past week, respectively.

HollyFrontier Corporation, through its affiliates, refines, transports, stores, and markets petroleum products. The Company's refineries produce light products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and jet fuel which are marketed in the southwestern United States, northern Mexico, and Montana.

