Holly Energy Partners LP Shares Up 8.3% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (HEP)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Holly Energy Partners LP (NYSE:HEP) on March 20th, 2020 at $12.98. In approximately 2 months, Holly Energy Partners LP has returned 8.32% as of today's recent price of $14.06.

In the past 52 weeks, Holly Energy Partners LP share prices have been bracketed by a low of $6.57 and a high of $30.61 and are now at $14.06, 114% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.18% lower and 4.76% lower over the past week, respectively.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. operates a system of refined product pipelines and distribution terminals primarily in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, and Arizona. The Company's services include transporting products through its pipeline, terminalling refined products and other hydrocarbons, and storing and providing other services at its terminals.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Holly Energy Partners LP shares.

Log in and add Holly Energy Partners LP (HEP) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.