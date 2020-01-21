Hms Holdings Cor Shares Down 21.2% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (HMSY)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Hms Holdings Cor (NASDAQ:HMSY) on August 30th, 2019 at $36.70. In approximately 5 months, Hms Holdings Cor has returned 21.23% as of today's recent price of $28.91.

Hms Holdings Cor share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $40.67 and a 52-week low of $24.46 and are now trading 18% above that low price at $28.91 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.5% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

HMS Holdings Corporation operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary information management and data processing products and services. HMS Holdings markets its products to hospitals and health care providers, government health service agencies, payers and purchasers of health care, and companies serving the health care industry.

