Hms Holdings Cor Has Returned 23.5% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (HMSY)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Hms Holdings Cor (NASDAQ:HMSY) on August 30th, 2019 at $36.70. In approximately 5 months, Hms Holdings Cor has returned 23.50% as of today's recent price of $28.07.

Over the past year, Hms Holdings Cor has traded in a range of $24.46 to $40.67 and is now at $28.07, 15% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.5%.

HMS Holdings Corporation operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary information management and data processing products and services. HMS Holdings markets its products to hospitals and health care providers, government health service agencies, payers and purchasers of health care, and companies serving the health care industry.

