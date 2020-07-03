SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Helix Energy Sol (NYSE:HLX) on January 23rd, 2020 at $8.66. In approximately 1 month, Helix Energy Sol has returned 40.07% as of today's recent price of $5.19.

Over the past year, Helix Energy Solhas traded in a range of $0.00 to $10.00 and are now at $0.00. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.5%.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. is a marine contractor and operator of offshore oil and gas properties and production facilities. The Company seeks to align the interests of the producer and contractor by investing in mature offshore oil and gas properties, hub production facilities, and undeveloped reserve plays.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Helix Energy Sol.

Log in and add Helix Energy Sol (HLX) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.