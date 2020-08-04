Hingham Inst Svg Shares Down 30.4% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (HIFS)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Hingham Inst Svg (NASDAQ:HIFS) on January 27th, 2020 at $201.20. In approximately 2 months, Hingham Inst Svg has returned 30.41% as of today's recent price of $140.02.

Hingham Inst Svg share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $216.00 and a 52-week low of $125.55 and are now trading 12% above that low price at $140.02 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.38% lower and 2.39% lower over the past week, respectively.

Hingham Institution for Savings provides a variety of financial services to individuals and small business through offices in southeastern Massachusetts. The Bank's primary deposit products are savings, checking, and term certificate accounts, and its primary lending products are residential and commercial mortgage loans.

