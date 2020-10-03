MySmarTrend
Hilton Worldwide Down 16.2% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (HLT)

Written on Tue, 03/10/2020 - 1:46pm
By Amy Schwartz

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) on February 24th, 2020 at $104.42. In approximately 2 weeks, Hilton Worldwide has returned 16.19% as of today's recent price of $87.51.

Hilton Worldwide share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $115.48 and a 52-week low of $81.72 and are now trading 7% above that low price at $87.51 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.2%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services. Hilton Worldwide Holdings owns and manages hotels, resorts, and time share properties globally.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Hilton Worldwide.

