Hilton Worldwide Down 16.2% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (HLT)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) on February 24th, 2020 at $104.42. In approximately 2 weeks, Hilton Worldwide has returned 16.19% as of today's recent price of $87.51.

Hilton Worldwide share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $115.48 and a 52-week low of $81.72 and are now trading 7% above that low price at $87.51 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.2%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services. Hilton Worldwide Holdings owns and manages hotels, resorts, and time share properties globally.

