Hilltop Holdings Shares Down 5.1% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (HTH)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Hilltop Holdings (NYSE:HTH) on January 21st, 2020 at $24.13. In approximately 2 weeks, Hilltop Holdings has returned 5.06% as of today's recent price of $22.91.

Hilltop Holdings share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $26.28 and a 52-week low of $16.71 and are now trading 37% above that low price at $22.91 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.2%.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. is a diversified financial holding company. The Company's primary subsidiary is a Texas based regional commercial banking franchise. Hilltop's other holdings include a retail mortgage originator, a regional broker dealer and a property and casualty insurance provider.

