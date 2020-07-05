Hilltop Holdings Has Returned 2.7% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (HTH)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Hilltop Holdings (NYSE:HTH) on April 9th, 2020 at $16.81. In approximately 4 weeks, Hilltop Holdings has returned 2.74% as of today's recent price of $17.27.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Hilltop Holdings have traded between a low of $11.05 and a high of $26.28 and are now at $17.27, which is 56% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. is a diversified financial holding company. The Company's primary subsidiary is a Texas based regional commercial banking franchise. Hilltop's other holdings include a retail mortgage originator, a regional broker dealer and a property and casualty insurance provider.

