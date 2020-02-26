Hilltop Holdings Down 11.4% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (HTH)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Hilltop Holdings (NYSE:HTH) on January 21st, 2020 at $24.13. In approximately 1 month, Hilltop Holdings has returned 11.42% as of today's recent price of $21.37.

In the past 52 weeks, Hilltop Holdings share prices have been bracketed by a low of $16.71 and a high of $26.28 and are now at $21.37, 28% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.8%.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. is a diversified financial holding company. The Company's primary subsidiary is a Texas based regional commercial banking franchise. Hilltop's other holdings include a retail mortgage originator, a regional broker dealer and a property and casualty insurance provider.

