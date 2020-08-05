Hillenbrand Inc Shares Up 5.5% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (HI)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Hillenbrand Inc (NYSE:HI) on March 26th, 2020 at $18.97. In approximately 1 month, Hillenbrand Inc has returned 5.48% as of today's recent price of $20.01.

Hillenbrand Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $41.88 and a 52-week low of $13.61 and are now trading 47% above that low price at $20.01 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.2%.

Hillenbrand, Inc. manufactures and sells premium business-to-business products and services. The Company designs, produces, markets, and services equipment and systems used in processing applications, as well as offers compounding and extruding equipment, bulk materials handling systems, and related engineering services.

