Highwoods Prop Has Returned 4.6% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (HIW)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Highwoods Prop (NYSE:HIW) on December 27th, 2019 at $48.14. In approximately 1 month, Highwoods Prop has returned 4.62% as of today's recent price of $50.36.

Over the past year, Highwoods Prop has traded in a range of $40.75 to $50.98 and is now at $50.36, 24% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.13% higher and 0.52% higher over the past week, respectively.

Highwoods Properties, Inc., with its operating partnership and subsidiaries, develops, manages, leases, and acquires suburban office and industrial properties. Highwoods Properties has expanded into markets throughout the southeastern and midwestern United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Highwoods Prop shares.

Log in and add Highwoods Prop (HIW) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.