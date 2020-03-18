Highwoods Prop Has Returned 37.9% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (HIW)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Highwoods Prop (NYSE:HIW) on February 26th, 2020 at $49.90. In approximately 3 weeks, Highwoods Prop has returned 37.94% as of today's recent price of $30.97.

Highwoods Prop share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $52.76 and a 52-week low of $30.43 and are now trading 2% above that low price at $30.97 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc., with its operating partnership and subsidiaries, develops, manages, leases, and acquires suburban office and industrial properties. Highwoods Properties has expanded into markets throughout the southeastern and midwestern United States.

