Hibbett Sports I Shares Down 20.4% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (HIBB)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Hibbett Sports I (NASDAQ:HIBB) on February 10th, 2020 at $23.78. In approximately 4 weeks, Hibbett Sports I has returned 20.40% as of today's recent price of $18.93.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Hibbett Sports I have traded between a low of $14.12 and a high of $30.98 and are now at $18.93, which is 34% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 2.2%.

Hibbett Sports, Inc. operates a chain of sporting goods stores in the southeastern United States. The Company sells athletic footwear products, apparels, and equipment.

