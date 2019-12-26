Hibbett Sports I Shares Up 53.8% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (HIBB)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Hibbett Sports I (NASDAQ:HIBB) on September 11th, 2019 at $18.28. In approximately 4 months, Hibbett Sports I has returned 53.82% as of today's recent price of $28.11.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Hibbett Sports I have traded between a low of $13.08 and a high of $30.98 and are now at $28.11, which is 115% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.6% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.3%.

Hibbett Sports, Inc. operates a chain of sporting goods stores in the southeastern United States. The Company sells athletic footwear products, apparels, and equipment.

