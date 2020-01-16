Hibbett Sports I Has Returned 46.0% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (HIBB)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Hibbett Sports I (NASDAQ:HIBB) on September 11th, 2019 at $18.28. In approximately 4 months, Hibbett Sports I has returned 46.05% as of today's recent price of $26.69.

Over the past year, Hibbett Sports I has traded in a range of $14.12 to $30.98 and is now at $26.69, 89% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.5% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

Hibbett Sports, Inc. operates a chain of sporting goods stores in the southeastern United States. The Company sells athletic footwear products, apparels, and equipment.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Hibbett Sports I shares.

Log in and add Hibbett Sports I (HIBB) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.