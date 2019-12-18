Hibbett Sports I Up 49.5% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (HIBB)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Hibbett Sports I (NASDAQ:HIBB) on September 11th, 2019 at $18.28. In approximately 3 months, Hibbett Sports I has returned 49.52% as of today's recent price of $27.33.

Over the past year, Hibbett Sports I has traded in a range of $13.08 to $30.98 and is now at $27.33, 109% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.6% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.9%.

Hibbett Sports, Inc. operates a chain of sporting goods stores in the southeastern United States. The Company sells athletic footwear products, apparels, and equipment.

