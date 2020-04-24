Hexcel Corp Has Returned 16.6% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (HXL)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Hexcel Corp (NYSE:HXL) on April 1st, 2020 at $34.46. In approximately 3 weeks, Hexcel Corp has returned 16.59% as of today's recent price of $28.74.

Over the past year, Hexcel Corp has traded in a range of $27.07 to $87.00 and is now at $28.74, 6% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.45% lower and 6.96% lower over the past week, respectively.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets reinforcement products, composite materials, and engineered products. The Company's products are used in the commercial aerospace, space and defense, electronics, general industrial, and recreation markets for a variety of end products. Hexcel operates around the world.

