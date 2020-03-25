Hexcel Corp Down 52.4% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (HXL)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Hexcel Corp (NYSE:HXL) on February 26th, 2020 at $70.59. In approximately 4 weeks, Hexcel Corp has returned 52.44% as of today's recent price of $33.57.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Hexcel Corp have traded between a low of $28.05 and a high of $87.00 and are now at $33.57, which is 20% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.8%.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets reinforcement products, composite materials, and engineered products. The Company's products are used in the commercial aerospace, space and defense, electronics, general industrial, and recreation markets for a variety of end products. Hexcel operates around the world.

