Hewlett Packa Shares Down 10.1% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (HPE)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Hewlett Packa (NYSE:HPE) on November 27th, 2019 at $15.88. In approximately 2 months, Hewlett Packa has returned 10.08% as of today's recent price of $14.28.

In the past 52 weeks, Hewlett Packa share prices have been bracketed by a low of $12.52 and a high of $17.59 and are now at $14.28, 14% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides information technology solutions. The Company offers enterprise security, analytics and data management, applications development and testing, data center care, cloud consulting, and business process services. Hewlett Packard Enterprise serves customers worldwide.

