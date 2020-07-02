Hess Corp Down 13.6% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (HES)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) on January 23rd, 2020 at $66.01. In approximately 2 weeks, Hess Corp has returned 13.58% as of today's recent price of $57.04.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Hess Corp have traded between a low of $51.10 and a high of $74.11 and are now at $57.08, which is 12% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1%.

Hess Corporation operates as a global independent energy company. The Company focuses on the exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase, and sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Hess manages production operations around the world.

