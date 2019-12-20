Heska Corp Has Returned 30.8% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (HSKA)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) on October 7th, 2019 at $72.97. In approximately 2 months, Heska Corp has returned 30.83% as of today's recent price of $95.47.

Over the past year, Heska Corp has traded in a range of $62.47 to $102.09 and is now at $95.47, 53% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 2.3%.

Heska Corporation discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets companion animal health products, primarily for dogs, cats, and horses. The Company also offers diagnostic and patient monitoring equipment, as well as diagnostic laboratory products in the United States and Europe.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Heska Corp shares.

Log in and add Heska Corp (HSKA) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.