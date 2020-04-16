Hertz Global Hol Shares (HTZ)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Hertz Global Hol (NYSE:HTZ) on April 1st, 2020 at $5.62. In approximately 2 weeks, Hertz Global Hol has returned 3.65% as of today's recent price of $5.83.

Over the past year, Hertz Global Hol has traded in a range of $3.18 to $20.85 and is now at $5.83, 83% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 5.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.1%.

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, offers renting and leasing of cars from its corporate and franchise locations, as well as maintains separate airport counters, reservations and reservation systems, marketing, and other customer contact activities. Hertz Global Holdings serves clients globally.

