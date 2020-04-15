Hershey Co/The Shares (HSY)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Hershey Co/The (NYSE:HSY) on March 26th, 2020 at $129.60. In approximately 3 weeks, Hershey Co/The has returned 10.35% as of today's recent price of $143.02.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Hershey Co/The have traded between a low of $109.88 and a high of $162.20 and are now at $143.02, which is 30% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.3% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

The Hershey Company manufactures chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The Company's principal products includes chocolate and sugar confectionery products, gum and mint refreshment products, and pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, and beverages.

