Hershey Co/The Has Returned % Since SmarTrend Recommendation (HSY)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Hershey Co/The (NYSE:HSY) on March 26th, 2020 at $129.60. In approximately 4 weeks, Hershey Co/The has returned 6.44% as of today's recent price of $137.94.

Over the past year, Hershey Co/The has traded in a range of $109.88 to $162.20 and is now at $137.94, 26% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.5%.

The Hershey Company manufactures chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The Company's principal products includes chocolate and sugar confectionery products, gum and mint refreshment products, and pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, and beverages.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Hershey Co/The.

Log in and add Hershey Co/The (HSY) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.