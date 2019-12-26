Heron Therapeuti Shares Up 20.9% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (HRTX)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Heron Therapeuti (NASDAQ:HRTX) on October 28th, 2019 at $20.46. In approximately 2 months, Heron Therapeuti has returned 20.87% as of today's recent price of $24.73.

In the past 52 weeks, Heron Therapeuti share prices have been bracketed by a low of $15.68 and a high of $28.70 and are now at $24.73, 58% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.1% lower and 1.81% higher over the past week, respectively.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company. The Company offers proprietary biochronomer drug delivery technology which is designed to improve the therapeutic profile of injectable pharmaceuticals, as well as focuses on identifying current therapies with the potential to be reformulated.

