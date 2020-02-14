Herman Miller Shares Down 7.0% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (MLHR)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) on December 19th, 2019 at $43.73. In approximately 2 months, Herman Miller has returned 7.00% as of today's recent price of $40.67.

Over the past year, Herman Miller has traded in a range of $28.66 to $49.87 and is now at $40.67, 42% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.4% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Herman Miller, Inc. researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior office furnishings, furniture systems, products, and services. The Company markets its products to companies, organizations, and individuals.

