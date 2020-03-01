Herman Miller Has Returned 4.4% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (MLHR)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) on December 19th, 2019 at $43.73. In approximately 2 weeks, Herman Miller has returned 4.44% as of today's recent price of $41.79.

In the past 52 weeks, Herman Miller share prices have been bracketed by a low of $28.66 and a high of $49.87 and are now at $41.79, 46% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.13% higher and 0.26% lower over the past week, respectively.

Herman Miller, Inc. researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior office furnishings, furniture systems, products, and services. The Company markets its products to companies, organizations, and individuals.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Herman Miller.

Log in and add Herman Miller (MLHR) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.