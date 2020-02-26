Herman Miller Down 14.1% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (MLHR)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) on December 19th, 2019 at $43.73. In approximately 2 months, Herman Miller has returned 14.09% as of today's recent price of $37.57.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Herman Miller have traded between a low of $28.66 and a high of $49.87 and are now at $37.57, which is 31% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.01% higher and 1.15% lower over the past week, respectively.

Herman Miller, Inc. researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior office furnishings, furniture systems, products, and services. The Company markets its products to companies, organizations, and individuals.

