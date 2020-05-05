Heritage Insuran Has Returned % Since SmarTrend Recommendation (HRTG)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Heritage Insuran (NYSE:HRTG) on October 8th, 2019 at $13.79. In approximately 7 months, Heritage Insuran has returned 16.17% as of today's recent price of $11.56.

In the past 52 weeks, Heritage Insuran share prices have been bracketed by a low of $7.50 and a high of $16.38 and are now at $11.56, 54% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.7%.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company. The Company provides personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners. Heritage Insurance manages all aspects of insurance underwriting, actuarial analysis, distribution, and claims processing and adjusting in the State of Florida.

