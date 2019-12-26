Heritage-Crystal Has Returned 23.6% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (HCCI)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Heritage-Crystal (NASDAQ:HCCI) on September 23rd, 2019 at $25.92. In approximately 3 months, Heritage-Crystal has returned 23.57% as of today's recent price of $32.03.

In the past 52 weeks, Heritage-Crystal share prices have been bracketed by a low of $20.47 and a high of $32.58 and are now at $32.03, 56% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.9% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. provides cleaning services. The Company offers parts cleaning, solvent disposal management, used oil collection, oil re-refinery, field, aqua filtration, and vacuum truck services. Heritage-Crystal Clean serves customers in the United States.

