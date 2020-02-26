Heritage Commerc Has Returned 5.8% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (HTBK)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Heritage Commerc (NASDAQ:HTBK) on January 27th, 2020 at $11.69. In approximately 1 month, Heritage Commerc has returned 5.78% as of today's recent price of $11.01.

Heritage Commerc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $14.61 and a 52-week low of $10.91 and are now trading 1% above that low price at $11.01 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, attracts deposits from the general public and uses such funds to originate a variety of commercial and consumer loans. Heritage Commerce serves customers in Santa Clara and Alameda counties in California, as well as the San Francisco Bay area.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Heritage Commerc.

