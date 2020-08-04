Heritage Commerc Down 34.3% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (HTBK)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Heritage Commerc (NASDAQ:HTBK) on January 27th, 2020 at $11.68. In approximately 2 months, Heritage Commerc has returned 34.27% as of today's recent price of $7.68.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Heritage Commerc have traded between a low of $6.04 and a high of $13.14 and are now at $7.68, which is 27% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.65% lower and 2.89% lower over the past week, respectively.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, attracts deposits from the general public and uses such funds to originate a variety of commercial and consumer loans. Heritage Commerce serves customers in Santa Clara and Alameda counties in California, as well as the San Francisco Bay area.

