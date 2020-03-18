Herbalife Ltd Down 44.8% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (HLF)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Herbalife Ltd (NYSE:HLF) on January 23rd, 2020 at $43.78. In approximately 2 months, Herbalife Ltd has returned 44.77% as of today's recent price of $24.18.

Herbalife Ltd share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $57.54 and a 52-week low of $20.73 and are now trading 17% above that low price at $24.18 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.2%.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. operates as a nutrition company. The Company manufactures and sells weight management, meals and snacks, sports and fitness, energy, and nutritional products, as well as personal care products. Herbalife Nutrition serves clients worldwide.

