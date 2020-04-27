Herbalife Ltd Up 20.9% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (HLF)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Herbalife Ltd (NYSE:HLF) on March 20th, 2020 at $29.63. In approximately 1 month, Herbalife Ltd has returned 20.88% as of today's recent price of $35.81.

Over the past year, Herbalife Ltd has traded in a range of $20.73 to $54.37 and is now at $35.81, 73% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.5%.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. operates as a nutrition company. The Company manufactures and sells weight management, meals and snacks, sports and fitness, energy, and nutritional products, as well as personal care products. Herbalife Nutrition serves clients worldwide.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Herbalife Ltd shares.

Log in and add Herbalife Ltd (HLF) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.