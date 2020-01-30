Hemisphere Media Shares Up 2.9% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (HMTV)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Hemisphere Media (NASDAQ:HMTV) on September 12th, 2019 at $13.30. In approximately 5 months, Hemisphere Media has returned 2.86% as of today's recent price of $13.68.

Hemisphere Media share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $15.26 and a 52-week low of $11.34 and are now trading 21% above that low price at $13.68 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.4%.

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. is a Spanish language media company targeting the Hispanic TV and cable networks business. The Company owns and operates Spanish-language movie, news, and entertainment channels.



