Hemisphere Media Down 35.8% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (HMTV)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Hemisphere Media (NASDAQ:HMTV) on February 24th, 2020 at $13.23. In approximately 1 month, Hemisphere Media has returned 35.75% as of today's recent price of $8.50.

In the past 52 weeks, Hemisphere Media share prices have been bracketed by a low of $8.00 and a high of $15.26 and are now at $8.50, 6% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.65% lower and 2.73% lower over the past week, respectively.

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. is a Spanish language media company targeting the Hispanic TV and cable networks business. The Company owns and operates Spanish-language movie, news, and entertainment channels.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Hemisphere Media.

Log in and add Hemisphere Media (HMTV) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.