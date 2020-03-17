Helmerich & Payn Shares Down 59.5% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (HP)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Helmerich & Payn (NYSE:HP) on February 25th, 2020 at $40.78. In approximately 3 weeks, Helmerich & Payn has returned 59.51% as of today's recent price of $16.51.

In the past 52 weeks, Helmerich & Payn share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $14.07 and a high of $64.80 and are now at $16.51. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.1%.

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. provides contract drilling of oil and gas wells in the Gulf of Mexico and South America. The Company operates land rigs and platform rigs.

