Helmerich & Payn Down 55.6% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (HP)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Helmerich & Payn (NYSE:HP) on February 25th, 2020 at $40.78. In approximately 4 weeks, Helmerich & Payn has returned 55.63% as of today's recent price of $18.09.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Helmerich & Payn have traded between a low of $12.40 and a high of $64.80 and are now at $18.09, which is 46% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 5% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.3%.

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. provides contract drilling of oil and gas wells in the Gulf of Mexico and South America. The Company operates land rigs and platform rigs.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Helmerich & Payn.

Log in and add Helmerich & Payn (HP) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.