Helix Energy Sol Shares Up 4.9% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (HLX)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Helix Energy Sol (NYSE:HLX) on October 23rd, 2019 at $9.14. In approximately 2 months, Helix Energy Sol has returned 4.87% as of today's recent price of $9.58.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Helix Energy Sol have traded between a low of $5.19 and a high of $10.00 and are now at $9.58, which is 85% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.6%.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. is a marine contractor and operator of offshore oil and gas properties and production facilities. The Company seeks to align the interests of the producer and contractor by investing in mature offshore oil and gas properties, hub production facilities, and undeveloped reserve plays.

