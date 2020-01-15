Helen Of Troy Shares Up 56.4% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (HELE)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Helen Of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) on April 11th, 2019 at $118.90. In approximately 9 months, Helen Of Troy has returned 56.45% as of today's recent price of $186.01.

Over the past year, Helen Of Troy has traded in a range of $108.31 to $196.67 and is now at $186.01, 72% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.3% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.7%.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, produces, and markets brand-name hair dryers, curling irons, hair setters, women's shavers, brushes, combs, hair accessories, mirrors, and comfort products. The Company's products are sold through mass merchandisers, drug chains, warehouse clubs, and grocery stores.

