Helen Of Troy Shares Up 50.8% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (HELE)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Helen Of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) on April 11th, 2019 at $118.90. In approximately 9 months, Helen Of Troy has returned 50.81% as of today's recent price of $179.31.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Helen Of Troy have traded between a low of $108.31 and a high of $179.62 and are now at $179.31, which is 66% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.7% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.8%.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, produces, and markets brand-name hair dryers, curling irons, hair setters, women's shavers, brushes, combs, hair accessories, mirrors, and comfort products. The Company's products are sold through mass merchandisers, drug chains, warehouse clubs, and grocery stores.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Helen Of Troy shares.

Log in and add Helen Of Troy (HELE) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.