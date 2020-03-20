Helen Of Troy Has Returned 38.2% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (HELE)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Helen Of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) on February 25th, 2020 at $180.24. In approximately 3 weeks, Helen Of Troy has returned 38.20% as of today's recent price of $111.39.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Helen Of Troy have traded between a low of $104.02 and a high of $198.59 and are now at $111.39, which is 7% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.1% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, produces, and markets brand-name hair dryers, curling irons, hair setters, women's shavers, brushes, combs, hair accessories, mirrors, and comfort products. The Company's products are sold through mass merchandisers, drug chains, warehouse clubs, and grocery stores.

