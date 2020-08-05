Helen Of Troy Up 30.8% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (HELE)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Helen Of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) on March 24th, 2020 at $124.47. In approximately 2 month, Helen Of Troy has returned 30.75% as of today's recent price of $162.74.

In the past 52 weeks, Helen Of Troy share prices have been bracketed by a low of $104.02 and a high of $198.59 and are now at $162.74, 56% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1%.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, produces, and markets brand-name hair dryers, curling irons, hair setters, women's shavers, brushes, combs, hair accessories, mirrors, and comfort products. The Company's products are sold through mass merchandisers, drug chains, warehouse clubs, and grocery stores.

