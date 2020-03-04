Heidrick & Strug Shares Down 24.9% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (HSII)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Heidrick & Strug (NASDAQ:HSII) on January 30th, 2020 at $29.52. In approximately 2 months, Heidrick & Strug has returned 24.86% as of today's recent price of $22.18.

Over the past year, Heidrick & Strug has traded in a range of $17.99 to $42.30 and is now at $22.27, 24% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.9% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.7%.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. operates as an executive search firm with worldwide operations. The Company identifies, evaluates, and recommends qualified candidates for senior level executive positions. Heidrick & Struggles provides its services to clients such as middle market and emerging growth companies and governmental organizations.

